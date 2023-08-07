Deschutes County Search and Rescue assist injured hiker near Hayden Glacier

BEND, Ore. – Deschutes County Search and Rescue located and rescued two hikers who’d become lost between the North and Middle Sister near Hayden Glacier on Saturday, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s officials said a search and rescue operation was dispatched at about 6 p.m. on August 5 to locate the hikers. A helicopter unit was dispatched due to the remoteness of the location and poor weather conditions, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the Lifeflight helicopter carried two SAR volunteers and landed about 2 miles from the site of the lost hikers at about 8:50 p.m.
Searchers located the lost hikers at about 12:30 a.m. and sheltered with them overnight to await the availability of an air ambulance, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said that one of the hikers, a 25-year-old female from Napa, California, suffered an ankle injury that prevented her from continuing on her own down the mountain.
The injured hiker was flown to St. Charles Bend for treatment of her injuries, sheriff’s officials said.