Deschutes County Sheriff's Lieutenant passes away after motorcycle crash in Junction City

BEND, Ore. -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Lieutenant Ernie Brown has passed away after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Junction City.
According to the DCSO, Lt. Brown was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash, but passed away from the injuries he sustained.
The DCSO says Lt. Brown had been with them for 24 years, serving as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant as well as being a founding member of the DCSO SWAT team and the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. He was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Lt. Brown is survived by his wife and three adult children. They are requesting privacy during this tragic time.
Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson said in a statement, “Ernie was a humble and kind man, a selfless public servant, and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He touched many lives and was always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. Our office has lost a great teammate and friend, and our community has lost a dedicated public servant.”
The DCSO says a procession will be held for Lt. Brown to bring his body from Springfield to Bend. Members of the public are welcome to view the procession and show support for Lt. Brown’s family. The DCSO says the procession will pass through Sisters at about 11:30 a.m. by way of Highway 20, arrive in Bend at about Noon, and is scheduled to arrive at the Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home at about 12:15 p.m. DCSO members will join the procession from Black Butte Ranch at about 10:30 a.m.