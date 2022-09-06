 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening.


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph...locally
higher winds with gusts up to 50 mph in the Cascades.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Deschutes County Sheriff's Lieutenant passes away after motorcycle crash in Junction City

  • Updated
  • 0
Lt. Ernie Brown

BEND, Ore. -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Lieutenant Ernie Brown has passed away after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Junction City.

According to the DCSO, Lt. Brown was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash, but passed away from the injuries he sustained.

The DCSO says Lt. Brown had been with them for 24 years, serving as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant as well as being a founding member of the DCSO SWAT team and the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. He was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Lt. Brown is survived by his wife and three adult children. They are requesting privacy during this tragic time.

Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson said in a statement, “Ernie was a humble and kind man, a selfless public servant, and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He touched many lives and was always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. Our office has lost a great teammate and friend, and our community has lost a dedicated public servant.”

The DCSO says a procession will be held for Lt. Brown to bring his body from Springfield to Bend. Members of the public are welcome to view the procession and show support for Lt. Brown’s family. The DCSO says the procession will pass through Sisters at about 11:30 a.m. by way of Highway 20, arrive in Bend at about Noon, and is scheduled to arrive at the Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home at about 12:15 p.m. DCSO members will join the procession from Black Butte Ranch at about 10:30 a.m.

Deschutes County Sheriff's Lieutenant Ernie Brown

