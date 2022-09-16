Despite cooler temperatures as fall approaches, fire officials urge caution

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon residents should continue to practice fire safety and strive to prevent wildfires even as temperatures momentarily cool and fall approaches, the Oregon Department of Forestry urged.
While the cooler fall season is on the horizon, the ODF reminds Oregonians that fire season is not over yet. According to ODF officials, low humidity, heavy eastern winds, and high temperatures and drought conditions in some parts of the state combine to mean a wildfire can still be sparked and grow to massive proportions. While the ODF says the number of human-caused fires in 2022 has been lower than the 10-year average, they are saying now is not the time to be complacent and to keep up wildfire prevention measures.
The ODF has several recommendations for people to help prevent wildfires. They remind residents that debris burning is banned during fire season, and say to wait until late fall and winter to start on burn piles. They also say to never park a vehicle over dried grass, make sure vehicles or ATVs are in good repair, and to never dispose of cigarette butts on the ground. And they say one must always check local restrictions before lighting a campfire.