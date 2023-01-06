 Skip to main content
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20

  Updated
  • 0
Police lights

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on January 4. When they arrived to the scene, they said their investigation determined that a Ford Ranger traveling westbound had been pulling a small, unloaded trailer. Deputies said the trailer disconnected from the Ranger’s hitch, drifted into the opposing lane, and hit a Honda Civic. The Civic left the roadway and hit a telephone pole, according to the BCSO.

The driver of the Civic, a 69-year-old man from Albany, was taken from the scene by ambulance but died in the hospital of his injuries, the BCSO said. Deputies added that the driver of the Ranger, Nicholaus Cotter, 42, of Lebanon, was unharmed. The BCSO said he was arrested for reckless endangering, issued multiple traffic violations, and released at the scene. An investigation is still ongoing, and the BCSO asks that anyone with more information on the crash contact Sergeant David Iverson at 541-230-0984 or via email.

The BCSO reminds the public that using a trailer is not as simple as hitching it up and rolling out. The sheriff’s office says to review the Oregon Department of Transportation safety guidelines for trailers at their website before towing any trailer.

