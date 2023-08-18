Detection cameras help Oregon Department of Forestry spot wildfires sooner

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- It only takes one tiny spark for a fire to burn up thousands of acres. To prevent disaster, the key is jumping on small fires immediately.
That's why cameras operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry are incredibly valuable in the mission to suppress fires. They can be found high up on tree tops or on the sides of mountains. These cameras serve as the department's all-seeing eye.
They provide 24-hour surveillance in the areas they overlook, rain or shine, according to Jessica Prakke, a spokeswoman for the Department of Forestry. She said they've seen an immense amount of success in early detection. Although the cameras may seem simple, the early detection system is fairly sophisticated.
Prakke said, "So the cameras have a program that essentially compares the landscape against a normal landscape, and it notices the differences when smoke appears in the picture."
As an extra layer of safety, these cameras will also have a staff member monitoring their feeds, just in case. Once smoke is detected, the cameras send out an alert and they help pinpoint the general location of the smoke. Fire teams then immediately go to the fire. There is no guessing game.
Prakke said, "This is covering hundreds of acres of forests in remote areas, so mapping it could be difficult. The augmented mapping system helps to give an estimated location of where the fire or where the smoke is coming from."
ODF has a total of 90 cameras spread throughout the state. They are quite expensive, but officials believe they are worth it. They quicker fire teams can put out fires, more money is saved by the taxpayers, less natural resources are scorched, and fire teams aren't burnt out.
Officials credit a piece of legislation, Senate Bill 762, with allowing them to get a hold of the cameras. The bill provided more than $200 million to help the State modernize it's ability to fight wildfires.
Prakke said, "In the last year we've added ten to 15 cameras across the state. Which is a lot considering each camera, you have to pick a site, build the site, set up the camera and then launch it essentially, and so it does take a bit of time."
Prakke also added that she believes the cameras are going to be needed now more than ever, especially heading into September.