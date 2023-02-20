Dig site finds reveal new information on the origins of humanity, UO professors say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Professors at the University of Oregon are studying the origins of humankind at a dig site in Kenya, and they say they’ve found some of the earliest available evidence of the development of technology.
Dr. Scott Blumenthal, a professor of anthropology at UO, said some of the earliest tools used anywhere have been found at the archeological site in Kenya. Scientists said the tools were used to butcher animal carcasses, among other uses. He said it’s the second-oldest archeological site known on Earth. The discovery of the ancient tools sheds more light on the origins of technology and its use by sapient beings.
“The implication that Paranthropus, that fossil species that I mentioned, was actually making and using those tools,” said Dr. Blumenthal. “It's kind of thinking about we're not as special, not quite as unique in our own evolutionary line as one might want to think.”
Dr. Blumenthal said they also discovered a fossil of a different kind of human. Dubbed Paranthropus, they may be an ancestral relative or a distant cousin of humanity that went extinct. UO professors say this shows that humans were not the only group making and using tools, and that we may not be as unique as we thought.
UO professors said the project at the Kenyan dig site has been going on since at least 2015, and this is just the most recent discovery in a very long effort. The site was first discovered in 2000, according to UO professors.