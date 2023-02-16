District Attorney not filing charges yet against former UO Football Player

Eugene, Ore. -- The Lane County District Attorney’s Office declined to formally charge former University of Oregon football player Traeshon Holden after his early morning arrest on February 15.
But Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Parosa said the case is not yet over.
Parosa said the office only had up until midday on the day of Holden’s arrest to decide on what to do with the case. He said the office chose not to charge Holden, instead opting to take more time to find more evidence to make an informed decision on the case.
“Until we have – we're comfortable that we have a known universe of facts, and that we're making decisions based on that known universe of facts, we didn't feel comfortable ultimately filing charges,” he told KEZI 9 News. “We want to make sure that we have all the evidence before we determine whether or not to charge somebody with a crime and run them through the criminal justice system.”
Parosa said his team is looking to speak with witnesses of the incident and to obtain surveillance footage of the incident and its aftermath.
“We're also trying to get our hands on some surveillance video and would like to see body cam footage from the officers who had done the initial interviewing of witnesses so that we can be sure that we have the statements of the various witnesses – that we understand them correctly before we make any decision,” said Parosa.
Parosa said the statutes of limitations around the case provide them with years to formally file charges, but the office would rather make a decision sooner rather than later.
“We would like to see this – we would like to obtain all the necessary information within the next day or two and be able to make a decision within days and not weeks,” he said.
Parosa exercised caution in talking specifics about the situation, citing the need to maintain fairness in the case. But he said the decision-making process all comes back to the information his office has available.
“We want to make sure we have all the available evidence before us before we make a decision as to whether or not we're gonna file charges in this particular case," said Parosa.