Disturbing details revealed in court documents about man convicted on sex abuse charges in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- There are disturbing new details coming to light about 58-year-old Timothy Edwards Sr.
Edwards was sentenced to more than 52 years in prison on Friday after being convicted for 12 felony sex crimes in Lane County earlier this month.
Because of the nature of crimes Edwards committed, he'll have to register as a sex offender for life under Oregon law.
Court documents indicate the crimes happened between 2009 and 2011 to two female minors in North Eugene, victim A and victim B.
According to the documents, victim B had told a counselor in 2010 about the crimes Edwards was committing against her and victim A. But at the time, victim A denied the allegations.
Years later in 2017, victim A told a counselor Edwards had sexually abused her for years. But victim A told an officer she was not ready to make a full disclosure.
Then in July of 2021, victim A made a full disclosure to police. She told police it started with watching pornography, then slowly escalated to more sexual acts.
She revealed Edwards made her masturbate him and have oral sex. Victim A also told police victim B was subject to abuse, as well.
In August of 2021, police made contact with victim B, who revealed similar information.
Victim B told police Edwards introduced her and victim A to pornography and made them watch it with him. She said Edwards would also make them use vibrators.
She also revealed the abuse increased in frequency and severity as time went on.
Shortly after, victim A made a phone call to Edwards while an Oregon State Police trooper was listening in and recording, unbeknownst to Edwards.
During the conversation, victim A asked Edwards why he never used a condom and he said, "Well I asked you and you said no, I don't like them."
The documents also state Edwards told the victim during the call, "I feel bad about taking your virginity raping you."
In January 2022, Edwards was taken into custody at a Shari's in Bend.
Edwards was found guilty on five counts of sex abuse, three counts of unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of sodomy and one count of rape.