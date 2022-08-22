Do you have what it takes to be a bus driver? Bethel School District hopes to revamp team

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Bethel School District is now pushing to bring more bus drivers on board to get back to their normal routes.
Ashleigh Barley -- a long-time school bus driver and trainer -- said like many things, COVID-19 took a toll on the industry.
"Some people were concerned about exposure, but I think that's changed a lot now, so right now, it's just getting people to come back. Some people who didn't work for a while, their license expired, so it's a lot of training," Barley said.
She said the special services transportation team is looking to hire at least three more drivers for the upcoming school year.
"You have to have a safe driving record. You also should like children, because you are going to be driving kids. Those are two of the biggest qualifications," Barley said. "You also need to have good customer service, you will deal with the public a lot, with parents and with staff. Someone who is a people person."
Barley said the starting pay is more than $17, and there's quite a bit of training.
"You'll have to take four tests at the DMV, you have to get a physical, and you will be doing training with one of our trainers, and that consists of pre-trip inspection training and 15 hours of behind-the-wheel and extra classroom training that you have to do," Barley said.
After that, she said applicants take one last driving test, and if they pass, they're the newest certified bus driver. That's a position that can make a big difference for little passengers.
"Being a school bus driver can really make a difference in their day. If they've had a bad day at school, you also can help that transition and help to cheer them up," Barley said.
Barley said sending your kids on the school bus is the safest form of transportation for kids to and from school, and they're proud of that.
"Children who are transported on school buses account for less than 1% of fatalities to and from school," Barley said. "Kids are safer riding with us than on a train, city buses, walking, or even in their parent's car."
Leanna Stevens, a parent in the Bethel School District, agrees, saying she feels at ease when her kids get on the school bus.
"To get from school to my house, they have to walk down a bike path that is not always safe to walk on," Stevens said. "I am thankful for the buses, just hoping to get more drivers."
Stevens said within the past two years, because the bus driver shortage caused the number of routes to get cut in half, it'ss created longer wait times for kids.
"Because of us not having enough bus drivers, it can be very time consuming. They would have to sit on them for long periods, so that's been hard. But under normal circumstances, we are thankful to have them because they can get home at a decent hour," Stevens said.