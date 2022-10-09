 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less at
times.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Doctor encourages mammograms after screenings drop during pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
Screening rates have come back up but not enough, according to medical experts.

PORTLAND, Ore. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it's a perfect time to remind people about the importance of regular cancer screenings — especially because many women did not get a mammogram during the pandemic. 

Screening rates have come back up but not enough, according to medical experts. 

One thing that's certain about breast cancer is that catching it early makes it a lot easier to treat and save lives. 

“Breast cancer screening caught early definitely improves outcomes: less time in the hospital, less cost, less medications and more living and thriving,” said Dr. Shelia Jhansale, primary care physician lead at Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Breast cancer makes up roughly 30% of cancer cases among women. And during the pandemic, screening rates dropped by as much as 87%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

At Kaiser Permanente Northwest, screening rates have rebounded, but they're still down 30% from pre-pandemic levels, according to Dr. Jhansale. 

“It's safe to come in for breast cancer screening, especially those women age 40 to 75; let's get back into it because we can actually make a bigger difference treating you and successfully treating you if you're found to have breast cancer," she said. 

Dr. Jhansale said along with performing regular breast self-exams, annual mammograms are key. She knows this firsthand: her mother developed breast cancer, but a mammogram caught it early.

“She had a lumpectomy and radiation treatments, and she is thriving well at the age of 75 and doing quite well… I'm glad she's still here with me and I owe it to the mammograms.” 

Dr. Jhansale also said the risk of breast cancer is reduced with regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing alcohol use and not smoking.

 

