 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog stolen, returned to its family in the same day

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln County dog theft

SILETZ, Ore. -- Authorities said that a Siletz family’s dog was stolen last Friday from their yard and returned the same day.

Sheriff’s officials said a resident reported her dog missing from her fenced-in yard on Southeast Swan Avenue on June 16 at about 1 p.m. An animal services deputy’s investigation concluded a local man had formed a bond with the dog by visiting and feeding it through the fence several times a day, authorities said.

LCSO officials said the deputy located the man, identified as Nicholas Colman-Pinning, 38, of Newport, who still had the dog in his possession. Colman-Pinning was charged with first-degree theft of a companion animal, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said that deputies reunited the dog with its family by 6 p.m. the same day.