Dog stolen, returned to its family in the same day

SILETZ, Ore. -- Authorities said that a Siletz family’s dog was stolen last Friday from their yard and returned the same day.
Sheriff’s officials said a resident reported her dog missing from her fenced-in yard on Southeast Swan Avenue on June 16 at about 1 p.m. An animal services deputy’s investigation concluded a local man had formed a bond with the dog by visiting and feeding it through the fence several times a day, authorities said.
LCSO officials said the deputy located the man, identified as Nicholas Colman-Pinning, 38, of Newport, who still had the dog in his possession. Colman-Pinning was charged with first-degree theft of a companion animal, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said that deputies reunited the dog with its family by 6 p.m. the same day.