Dogs rescued from west Eugene home following multiple animal welfare complaints

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Animal Services recently rescued 19 German Shepherd dogs after responding to multiple animal welfare complaints at a west Eugene home, and are now up for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

On June 2, Eugene Animal Services went to a home on Elmira Road for a complaint about the welfare of 12 dogs inside a home. Animal services officials said the owner showed them three adult dogs and six puppies, but officers were concerned about the general health of some of the dogs as well as their living conditions.

The owner surrendered the mother and five puppies, and animal services gave the owner dog food for the others. A week later, when investigators returned, the owner refused to open the door, according to animal control officials.

Police said the owner avoided contact with animal services in the following weeks. Eventually, Eugene Code Compliance contacted the owner and scheduled an inspection of the home, police said. When animal services investigators returned on June 28 with code officers, the owner showed them 19 German shepherds that were living upstairs in the home.

Authorities said the dogs were not house broken, were kept indoors, and not properly socialized with people. Authorities said the dogs had never been on a leash and so had to be carried out of the house, but appeared eager to please and did not bite, growl or act aggressive as they were handled. The owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs, and the house has since been condemned.

The dogs were seized and taken to Greenhill Humane Society, of which seven are still up for adoption. Eugene Animal Services is hopeful the community will step up to care for them.

The case has been referred to the district attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.