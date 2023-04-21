Domestic disturbance call leads to Coos County man's arrest for assault, deputies say

BANDON, Ore. – Coos County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested a man on Thursday evening on a domestic violence charge after he fled the scene of a reported disturbance, sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies received a report of a disturbance at 5:20 p.m. on Trout Pond Lane just east of Bandon, authorities said. CCSO officials said deputies learned at the scene that the suspect, identified as Maxwell J. Sinko, 26, fled on foot.
CCSO officials said deputies brought in the K9 Cena to provide assistance, but they located Sinko while K9 Cena was responding. Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Sinko with fourth-degree assault as domestic violence.
Sinko was transported to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody, authorities said.