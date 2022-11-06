Donut shop owner speaks out after viral video sparks outrage

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 17 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&