Double fatal head-on crash kills two from Sweet Home

LEBANON, Ore. – A double-fatal head-on crash that happened southeast of Lebanon on Wednesday morning killed two Sweet Home residents, according to authorities.
Oregon State Police officials said they responded at 8:51 a.m. on August 23 to a two-vehicle crash near milepost on Highway 20 in Linn County. Joel William Applebaum, 30, of Sweet Home, was driving eastbound in a gray Hyundai Elantra when it left its lane of travel and entered the westbound lane where it struck a westbound yellow Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Joy Lavonne Backus, 70, also of Sweet Home, police said.
OSP said that both drivers were declared deceased at the scene, and the highway was affected for about three hours while police conducted an on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under continued investigation, authorities said.
Police said the Oregon Department of Transportation, Lebanon Fire District, and Sweet Home Fire District assisted OSP at the scene.