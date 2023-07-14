 Skip to main content
Douglas County awarded state grant for war memorial restoration

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas County War Memorial

ROSEBURG, Ore. –  Douglas County has received a grant that will be used to restore the war memorial in front of the county’s courthouse, according to county officials.

Douglas County officials said the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department awarded the county an Oregon Heritage Veterans and War Memorial grant in the amount of $59,919. The grant requires a 20 percent match in funding that will be provided by the county, the local veteran’s community, military organizations, and in-kind donations, Douglas County said. The county said the memorial’s renovation is estimated at $80,000.

“The primary goal of this restoration project is to preserve the integrity of our War Memorial site, so it remains beautiful, reverent, and accessible for future generations,” said Commissioner Tim Freeman. “Our county motto, ‘We Honor Veterans,’ stands as a testament to our commitment and ongoing support for our local veterans and in honoring those who have given all in service to our country. The restoration project allows us to continue to provide an impactful historical point of interest that honors our fallen wartime heroes, reaffirms our sincere gratitude for their ultimate sacrifice and reminds our community that they will never be forgotten.”

The war memorial, which is located on the lawn near the front entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse, was originally built in 1971 as a tribute to Douglas County’s casualties of war, and has been updated over the years with additional names and new conflicts, county officials said. Douglas County officials said that a restoration effort began in 2007, but several repairs were not made due to budgetary constraints.

The project is being facilitated by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Veterans Forum, and the Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee, county officials said.

More information on the Oregon Heritage Veterans and War Memorial Grant can be found online.

