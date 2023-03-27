Douglas County awards nearly $79,000 in funds for veteran's services building improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County awarded grant funds on Friday totaling $78,800 for veteran’s facility improvements, the board of commissioners said.
Douglas County established the Veterans Facility Grants program in 2022 in order to fund veteran’s services building projects, the commissioners said. The county announced this year’s grant awards on Friday, March 24.
The Earle B. Stewart American Legion Post #16 in Roseburg received $16,800 for an upgraded security camera system, energy-efficient windows and parking lot resurfacing, the county said.
Douglas County officials said the Patrick W. Kelley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2468 in Roseburg received $20,000 for a major building renovation. The project will include a kitchen remodel, plumbing repairs, and the addition of a 25-foot by 45-foot building addition containing a walk-in refrigerator and freezer, the county said.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9745 in Winston received $20,000 for a new roof and ceiling in its post building, county officials said.
Commissioners said Myrtle Creek’s George H. Fallin American Legion Post #123 received $22,000 for a roof replacement project on their Veterans Memorial building.
The Douglas County Veterans Facility Grant Program is supported through the county’s general fund and state lottery funds, the commissioners said.