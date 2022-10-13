 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane
Regional Air Protection Agency have continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region, combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. This includes
Oakridge, as well as the Eugene Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Douglas County Commissioners pushing for full services at Roseburg VA hospital

  • Updated
  • 0

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are adding a question to the November Ballot to gauge interest in returning full services to the Roseburg VA Hospital.

county

In 2009, the US Department of Veterans Affairs elected to cut some key emergency and in-patient services at the facility. Since then, many local veterans and community members have been advocating to have that care reinstated, with thousands of signatures gathered in the process.

This “advisory question” on the ballot is hoped to spark a change moving forward, though the federal government has the final say. The approval of this addendum to the ballot was unanimous. 

In addition to adding the question, the Board of Commissioners is publicly urging the public to vote "yes."

Helping lead the campaign efforts are veterans Jim Little and Bill Duncan. They both spoke at the board’s most recent meeting, illustrating why they believe it’s an important movement.

“This is something close to my heart because all of us were promised if we went in harm's way then America would say, ‘you will not worry about medical care for you or your family in the future,'” Little said. “That promise was diluted.”

Duncan echoed Little's sentiments and vowed to carry the campaign forward beyond November’s ballot.

“We're going to make this an ongoing battle to make sure it continues,” Duncan said. “Roseburg VA center is a big part of this community. Big part of Douglas County.” 

The question on the ballot is a survey of sorts. Answering it will not have a direct impact on the services the hospital offers necessarily. However, the responses could help grow the momentum in either direction.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you