Douglas County Commissioners pushing for full services at Roseburg VA hospital

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are adding a question to the November Ballot to gauge interest in returning full services to the Roseburg VA Hospital.
In 2009, the US Department of Veterans Affairs elected to cut some key emergency and in-patient services at the facility. Since then, many local veterans and community members have been advocating to have that care reinstated, with thousands of signatures gathered in the process.
This “advisory question” on the ballot is hoped to spark a change moving forward, though the federal government has the final say. The approval of this addendum to the ballot was unanimous.
In addition to adding the question, the Board of Commissioners is publicly urging the public to vote "yes."
Helping lead the campaign efforts are veterans Jim Little and Bill Duncan. They both spoke at the board’s most recent meeting, illustrating why they believe it’s an important movement.
“This is something close to my heart because all of us were promised if we went in harm's way then America would say, ‘you will not worry about medical care for you or your family in the future,'” Little said. “That promise was diluted.”
Duncan echoed Little's sentiments and vowed to carry the campaign forward beyond November’s ballot.
“We're going to make this an ongoing battle to make sure it continues,” Duncan said. “Roseburg VA center is a big part of this community. Big part of Douglas County.”
The question on the ballot is a survey of sorts. Answering it will not have a direct impact on the services the hospital offers necessarily. However, the responses could help grow the momentum in either direction.