Douglas County deputies investigating human remains found near Glide

GLIDE, Ore. -- Law enforcement is investigating after human remains were found in the forest by a teenager earlier in February.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on February 16, deputies responded to a caller who told them his son, who had been antler shed hunting in the forest south of Glide, had found human remains in the Thunder Mountain area. The DCSO said deputies responding to the area confirmed the presence of skeletal human remains, and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The DCSO said investigators waited to release a public statement about the discovery to collect evidence, conduct follow-up and preserve the integrity of the investigation.
Now, the DCSO and Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office are asking for help identifying the remains. Anyone who might have information about the identity of the deceased individual is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-0618.