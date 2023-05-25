Douglas County deputies looking for man who went missing while hunting

MILWAUKIE, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person that allegedly left to go turkey hunting on Tuesday and hasn’t been heard from since.
According to the DCSO, Robert “Bob” Anthony Stern, 71, of Milwaukie, told his associates he was going turkey hunting in the Umpqua Unit at about 10:30 a.m. on May 23. He hasn’t been heard from since. Deputies said Stern’s cell phone is either powered off or out of service range. They also saw a picture of his vehicle taken in Myrtle Creek at about 2:50 p.m. on May 23.
Douglas County deputies said there are concerns that Stern may be suffering from a medical condition or event. He is believed to be driving his 2008 red Dodge Dakota pick-up truck with Oregon license plate 787 EKB. Deputies said there are white stickers of ducks on the back window and a silver toolbox in the bed of the truck.
Stern is described as standing 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighing 300 pounds. He is believed to have been wearing camouflage clothing and dark boots. Anyone with information about Stern’s whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-1916.