Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness

Rick Garrett

TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63.

According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.

Garrett is described as a white man who stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes. A description of his clothing is unavailable at this time. He was last known to be in a 1999 GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck with a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.

Missing person Rick Garrett

Anyone with information about Garrett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 22-3500.

Rick Garrett missing poster

