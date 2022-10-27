Douglas County deputies searching for missing California couple

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating to find the whereabouts of two people from California known to have recently passed through the county.
According to the DCSO, Charles Waller, 81, and Kathleen Waller, 79, were in the Glide area while on the way to their home in Boulder Creek, California on or about October 23. They were reportedly traveling in a 2017 Ford Four Winds motor home bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The DCSO said the Walters typically communicate with family daily, but have not been heard from since October 23 when they told family they were about 45 minutes north of the Oregon-California state line. The DCSO says the couple’s cell phones are powered off, and no one has been able to contact them since October 23.
The DCSO says Charles Waller is described as a white male who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 207 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.
The DCSO says Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
The DCSO asks anyone who has seen the couple or the motorhome to contact them at 541-440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us