Douglas County deputies searching for missing female, asking for security camera footage

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing young woman.
The DCSO says Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston was last seen on Thursday, July 7 at about 4:00 p.m. walking along Highway 99 past B&D Meats toward Winston from her job on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white woman who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans and a black backpack purse.
Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, southeast Main Street, northwest Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to double-check security camera footage for any sign of Hanks. Officials say to look for her in footage around the time of 3:45 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.
"Any video footage is helpful, even if you don't believe your system captured anything of significance," Lieutenant Brad O'Dell said. "We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it."
The DCSO is asking anyone with information on Hanks’ whereabouts to contact them at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 22-2871 or email them at dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us. Anyone with footage is asked to upload it to the DCSO's website or contact the DCSO Investigations Division at 541-440-4458 if they are unable to do so.