Douglas County deputies searching for missing female

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing young woman.

The DCSO says Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston was last seen on Thursday, July 7 at about 3:30 p.m. walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her job on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white woman who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans and a black backpack purse.

The DCSO is asking anyone with information on Hanks’ whereabouts to contact them at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 22-2871 or email them at dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.

