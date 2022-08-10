Douglas County deputies searching for missing woman and her cousin

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Delmagene Elvira Smith, 20, also known as “Dallas.”
The DCSO says Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening of August 7. Officials say her vehicle was found abandoned on Cow Creek Road on August 8. Deputies add that Smith could be with her cousin, Charlize Gibson, 15, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case with the Roseburg Police Department.
The DCSO says smith prefers to be called “Dallas” and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 248 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Officials have no description for what clothing she was wearing at the time of the disappearance. Gibson is describes as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds with brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a backless white and black shirt, long jean shorts and black high-top shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing people are asked to call the DCSO at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 22-3326.