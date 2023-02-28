Douglas County deputy injured in crash caused by icy conditions

ELKTON, Ore. -- A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after a crash in icy conditions on Highway 38 Monday night, according to Oregon State Police.
According to OSP, a DCSO deputy was headed to a reported domestic dispute near Highway 38 just outside Elkton at about 11:40 p.m. on February 27. OSP said the deputy lost control of their vehicle when it hit thick hail on the road. The deputy’s vehicle left the road, struck a tree, and came to rest against another tree, OSP said.
According to OSP, the DCSO deputy was extricated from their patrol vehicle by another DCSO deputy, and taken to a Roseburg-area hospital by ambulance. The deputy is currently in stable condition, the DCSO said.