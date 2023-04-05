Douglas County detectives arrest Eugene residents on meth and heroin charges

EUGENE, Ore. – Two people are in jail after an investigation by Douglas County investigators led to two arrests and the seizure drugs and guns on Tuesday, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported.
According to the DINT, detectives with the help of deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on John Long Road in Oakland on April 4 as part of an ongoing investigation into the occupants, who were suspected of drug trafficking. The DINT said the vehicle was searched, and investigators found 141 grams of suspected crystal meth in several bags as well as a bag containing about 2.7 grams of suspected heroin. Michael Bethel, 44, and Catherine Silva, 34, both of Eugene, were sent to the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of meth and heroin.
The DINT said they called up the Eugene Police Department and told them about the arrests they had just made. EPD, who had been investigating Bethel for related activity, obtained and carried out a search warrant on his house on Janelle Way in Eugene later that same day. The DINT said EPD found two guns, one of which had been reported as stolen, as well as an ounce of meth and a quarter-ounce of suspected meth and fentanyl mixture. The DINT said Bethel is set to be charged with additional crimes in Lane County including more drug charges and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The DINT reminds the public that just as criminal activity knows no boundaries, neither does law enforcement. Agencies like the DINT work closely with similar agencies across the state to enforce the law.