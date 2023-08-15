Douglas County detectives investigating suspected homicide of Oakland woman

OAKLAND, Ore. – After a 78-year-old woman was found murdered in a home in Oakland, detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating and asking the public for any information that might help.
According to the DCSO, at about 1:30 p.m. on August 12, 911 dispatchers were informed of a suspicious death at a house on Coltrin lane in Oakland. DCSO said deputies and officers from the Sutherlin Police Department were sent to the house and found Terry Lea Deane, 78, dead of an apparent homicide. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was quickly assigned to try to find a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.
“Sometimes community members observe things in their neighborhoods and may not find them significant at the time, but to an investigator those details can make all the difference in solving cases and obtaining justice,” said DCSO Lt. Kelley Bean. “I would encourage anyone who has information to contact the detectives and allow them to vet the significance as it relates to the investigation.”
The DCSO urges anyone who might have information to call 541-440-4458 and reference case number 23-3096.