Douglas County District Attorney rules officer-involved shooting at warming center was justified

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Investigators are releasing gruesome details of what happened at the Roseburg Senior Center on the night of February 28, when a stabbing led to an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

According to Rick Wesenberg, the Douglas County District Attorney, in the early morning of February 28 Mia Dasa, 20, of Grants Pass, stabbed several people at the Roseburg Senior Center, which was being used as a warming center. Roseburg police responded, and when de-escalation techniques did not work, an officer shot and killed Dasa.

On March 10, at a press event attended by the Roseburg Chief of Police, Chief Deputy District Attorney, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant, Wesenberg gave a complete telling of the events that led to the fatal shooting on February 28.

According to Wesenberg, an Oregon State Police trooper spoke with Dasa as he walked along the shoulder of Interstate 5 in Roseburg in the afternoon of February 27. Although the trooper said Dasa was acting strangely, he concluded that Dasa did not present a danger to himself or others at the time. The D.A. said the trooper contacted Adapt Mental Health in Roseburg to give aid to Dasa, then bought him a meal at a nearby fast food place while they waited for mental health workers to show up. The D.A. said the workers also assessed that Dasa was not dangerous, and they took him to the Roseburg Warming Center to put him up for the night, which promised below-freezing temperatures and snow.

According to the D.A., Dasa spent the next several hours at the warming center. According to the D.A., other clients at the warming center said Dasa appeared to be praying in a lotus position for most of that time.

According to the D.A., a volunteer staff member of the warming center who was working with Dasa testified that he appeared to be hallucinating and suffering from paranoia. The D.A. said Dasa apparently suffered a mental health crisis and assaulted the staff member, throwing her onto a nearby cot. The D.A. said that as Dasa raised an edged weapon to strike the staffer, several clients of the warming center rushed to her aid and she was able to escape and call 911.

As Roseburg police were dispatched, a melee between Dasa and warming center clients developed. The D.A. said that during this fight, the warming center clients struck Dasa with a variety of nearby objects including a heavy table lamp. Dasa did not react to these blows, and throughout it all, Dasa was said to have superhuman strength and a demonic look in his eye, the D.A. reported.

Several people called 911 as the incident unfolded, and a police officer arrived to investigate the situation. The D.A. said the officer was told by a crowd of people outside the building that a person was stabbing people inside, and the officer also saw signs of the fight within. The officer called for backup and went into the warming center, where he saw a blood-covered Dasa apparently unaffected by his wounds. The D.A. said the officer drew his weapon and ordered Dasa to get on the ground and submit to arrest, but Dasa turned towards the officer and sprinted directly at him with empty hands. A scuffle ensued where Dasa attempted to grab the officer's gun and the officer attempted to grapple Dasa to the ground, both without success.

The D.A. said officers tased Dasa a total of four times, but he was utterly unaffected and still didn’t comply with their commands. The D.A. said officers then tried to use pepper spray on Dasa, emptying an entire can of pepper spray into his face, to no apparent effect.

“Dasa should have gone down when De La Fuente was grappling with him, and Dasa should have gone down when De La Fuente tased him twice,” Wesenberg said, referring to the officer who was first on the scene. “He should have absolutely gone down when Sargent Digman tased him twice. And he should have gone down with nearly an entire can of police quality pepper spray in his face.”

A trained negotiator with the Roseburg Police Department tried to convince Dasa to calm down, but Dasa did not relent. The D.A. said Dasa then grabbed a pair of scissors and started waving them in a threatening manner at officers. At that point, officers used a 12-gauge shotgun to shoot beanbag rounds at Dasa twice, with still no effect. At that point, Dasa charged at officers with the scissors, and an officer shot him three times, according to the District Attorney. Even after that, the D.A. said Dasa stabbed himself with the scissors, and eventually died.

The District Attorney said the total of six responding officers used every possible de-escalation technique and non-lethal measure to try to bring the incident to a peaceful end, but Dasa was unaffected by or simply did not respond to any of them. In addition, the D.A. praised the officer who was first at the scene for making immense effort to ensure no other bystanders were harmed. The D.A. said that the investigation done by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and the District Attorney's Office concluded that the shooting was justified and unavoidable.