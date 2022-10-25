Douglas County election officials warn about redistricting, misinformation

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As ballots start arriving in Douglas County mailboxes, election officials are warning voters about confusion caused by new districts and toxic rumors about the voting process.
Douglas County is one of several Oregon counties whose boundaries do not exactly match the congressional district lines after the state added a sixth district in 2022. Daniel J. Loomis, the Douglas County Clerk, says that voters are likely to find themselves voting in different precincts for different representatives than in years previous. Loomis stresses that this November 8, Douglas County residents will vote for who will begin representing them after January 1, 2023 at the state and congressional level. Loomis also says residents can visit the Oregon Legislature Lookup website to search their address and see who will be representing them through the end of 2022.
Loomis also warned of a particular piece of misinformation that has been circulating in the area. Loomis says a suggestion to delay casting ballots until November 8 is harmful to both the voter and election workers. Loomis says it’s best to turn in ballots as soon as possible for a variety of reasons, including avoiding lines at the drop box, giving election workers plenty of time to process ballots, and giving the ballot maximum time to be accepted.
Douglas County election officials gave some tips on turning in ballots. Ballots must be postmarked by no later than 8 p.m. on November 8, and can be mailed via the US Postal Service or dropped off at any official ballot drop site. Douglas County officials remind residents to complete both sides of the ballot, and make sure to sign the voter statement on the ballot return envelope. The optional secrecy sleeve that used to come with Oregon ballots is gone; officials say the ballot return envelope itself now comes with a printed security weave that protects the privacy of a ballot. As such, elections officials say to only use the ballot return envelope to return your ballot, as the envelope itself will secure the privacy and secrecy of your vote.