Douglas County Fair opens today in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – It’s been described as the “Best County Fair on Earth.”
The Douglas County Fair kicks off today, and continues through August 12. This year's Fair features something for everyone in terms of safe, family fun. From food to carnival rides, the fair is a fun annual summer happening featuring loads of entertainment sure to please fairgoers of all ages. The fair’s business coordinator, Ciera Keith, said they have high hopes for another successful year.
“I think for us, just it being successful,” said Keith. “Seeing the amount of people coming through the gates, the people having fun coming through the gates, um, making sure that the 4H and FFA is successful with their selling of their animals and showing of their animals, so for us it's just making sure that everybody has a good time when they come out.”
This year’s fair features bull riding, a circus, animals, and lots of fair food. Among the new features for this year in the Garden Park Area is Circus Imagination, where kids can pretend they’re in the circus.
Several evening concerts are also scheduled each night of the Fair, beginning on Wednesday night. Artists include the Brewers Grade Band, country artist Craig Morgan, .38 Special, and Neal McCoy.
Keith said that the Fair has broad appeal for everyone, from the 4H and FFA youth programs to the family-friendly entertainment along the midway and at the carnival.
“I love watching…,” she said. “It's the animals, obviously, that's a big part of the fair, is the 4H and FFA kids, they come out and show their animals, but on the other side of it, it's watching the families that get to come out and, you know, bring their kids out, come around, look at all of our exhibits and all of our vendors and have fair food and rides. So, I think for us, that's, you know, putting that all together.”
Tickets are $10 but kids 12 and under get in free all day, every day. On August 10, Armed Forces personnel and first responders get in free until 5:00.
A complete schedule of this year’s events can be found on the Douglas County Fairgrounds website.