Douglas County fire agencies respond to vehicle fire near Azalea

AZALEA, Ore. – Multiple Douglas County fire agencies responded to a Sunday afternoon vehicle fire on Interstate 5 near Azalea, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
DFPA said that fire officials responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a vehicle on fire near milepost 90 on southbound Interstate 5. Multiple spot fires were ignited, but an aggressive initial attack by the responding fire crew quickly knocked the blaze down, DFPA officials said. Fire officials said responding crews included an air attack by the DFPA along with dozer and land lines.
Interstate 5 was temporarily shut down out of safety concerns for first responders and traffic passing through the area but reopened later in the evening, DFPA officials said.
Authorities said that responding agencies included the DFPA, Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Riddle Fire District, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection No. 4, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Oregon State Police.