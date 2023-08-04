Douglas County fire crews actively responding to fires sparked by lightning

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County Forest Protective Association officials said that fire crews are currently actively responding to lightning activity that occurred overnight and begin on Thursday evening.
Lightning activity in the area resulted in 66 satellite-captured strikes in the areas of Glendale, Tiller, Myrtle Creek, Glide and Steamboat, according to the DFPA. District officials said that ground and aerial units are actively working to respond to the strikes and have confirmed eight fire starts from the lightning activity.
The DFPA said they are fighting eight fires, four of which are contained and being mopped up. Aerial firefighting assets have been indispensable in fighting these fires, which were burning in steep and rugged terrain that is difficult to reach on foot, the DFPA said. The fires are all in remote wildland areas, the DFPA said.