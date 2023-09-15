Douglas County fire crews quickly knock down vehicle and brush fire

TENMILE, Ore. – Douglas County firefighters contained a vehicle and vegetation fire on Thursday evening to about a tenth of an acre, according to fire officials.
Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said that fire crews with the DFPA, Tenmile Rural Fire Protection District, Lookingglass Rural Fire District, and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded at about 7 p.m. on September 14 to a vehicle fully involved on fire near Burnt Ridge Road and Coos Bay Wagon Road about six miles northwest of Tenmile. The fire spread to surrounding vegetation but firefighters utilized both ground and aerial resources to knock down the fire’s spread, the DFPA said.
Fire officials said this fire was one of four human-caused incidents that fire crews responded to in the same day. With warmer weather and lower humidity expected over the weekend, DFPA officials said they want to remind the public to remain cautious and practice fire safety around dry vegetation.
More information on Douglas District fire restrictions can be found online.