Douglas County fire crews respond to brush fire sparked by downed powerline

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Multiple Douglas County fire crews contained a brush fire in Canyonville to one and a half acres on Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Cow Creek Police, and Douglas County Public Works responded to the fire at about 3:30 p.m. on August 9. The moderately-moving grass and brush fire, located near the 3000 block of Gazley Road in Canyonville, was attacked by both ground and aerial crews, authorities said.
DFPA officials said that mop-up work, which consists of the removal of flammable materials from the site, was 95 percent completed by 6 p.m. and the site was expected to be cleared by 8 p.m.
A downed tree across powerlines was determined to be the cause of the fire, according to DFPA officials. Fire officials said those affected by power outages in the area should contact the power company directly.