Douglas County fire crews respond to fire near Bear Creek

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County Forest Protective Association responded on Sunday evening to a fire estimated at 5 to 10 areas in size near Bear Creek, according to fire officials.
DFPA officials said they responded at 5:15 p.m. on June 25 to a reported column of smoke detected by their camera detection unit. The fire was located in a fell and buck timber on private property located about 7 miles west of Melqua Road and about 14 miles northwest of Roseburg, DFPA officials said.
Fire officials said they aggressively attacked the blaze and dozers are making progress in containing the burned area. Additional crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association will provide support, DFPA said.
Fire officials said 15% of the fire was mopped up as of the morning of June 26 and that smoke may be visible as fire crews continued work in the area.
Fire officials said that no homes or structures are currently threatened by the fire. DFPA has received several reports of drifting smoke in the area, authorities said.