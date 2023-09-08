Douglas County fire crews respond to grass fire in Interstate 5 median

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Fire crews from multiple Douglas County agencies responded Friday afternoon to a grass fire in the center median of southbound Interstate 5 near Roseburg, according to fire officials.
Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said that the DFPA, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded at about 2 p.m. on September 8 to a fire encompassing about 1/100th of an acre in the center median of Interstate 5 near milepost 119. Responding fire crews found that troopers with the Oregon State Police and deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had knocked the fire down, authorities said.
Fire officials said they determined that the fire was ignited by a vehicle and not a threat to nearby passing traffic. Fire crews mopped up and cleared the area by about 2:20 p.m., authorities said.
DFPA officials said that the fire season in Douglas County is still active with a ‘moderate’ fire danger level, and are asking the public to continue to follow fire restrictions currently in place.