Douglas County fire crews respond to grass fire

GREEN DISTRICT, Ore. – Fire crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded on Thursday afternoon to a grass fire near Little Valley Road in the Green District, authorities said.
Fire officials responded at about 12:19 p.m. on June 15 to a grass field that was on fire and moving up the hillside, fire officials said. District officials also said they found a riding lawn mower involved in fire.
Fire crews aggressively attacked the blaze and contained the burned area to an area of about one acre in size, authorities said. Fire officials said the fire was caused by the mowing of dried grass by the property’s caretaker.
Douglas County fire district officials were assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas Forest Protective Association, authorities said.