Douglas County fire crews respond to half-acre timber fire in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Quick response from firefighters contained a timber fire to about half an acre on Sunday, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
DFPA officials said that fire crews from DFPA, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, and Lookingglass Rural Fire District responded at about 7:05 p.m. on August 27 to a fire burning dead and downed trees in the 500 block of Sunrise Lane. The fire was burning about half an acre with a column of smoke visible in the Melrose area when firefighters arrived, officials said.
Fire management officials said that firefighters quickly stopped the fire’s forward spread and had the fire plumbed with fire lines built within an hour. No homes or structures were threatened by the fire and its cause is under continued investigation, authorities said.
DFPA said that while no evacuations were ordered for this fire or the Melrose area, they’d like to remind the public that evacuations for the Tyee Ridge Complex Fire in Douglas County are being managed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and updates can be followed online.