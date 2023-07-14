Douglas County fire crews respond to logging operation fire

DRAIN, Ore. – Douglas County fire crews responded to a fire that broke out in a logging work site near Drain on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said that fire crews responded at about 2:12 p.m. on July 13 to a fire about 4.5 miles northwest of Drain and 3.5 miles of Highway 38. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire’s forward spread and the burned area was contained to 1/100 of an acre, authorities said. Fire officials said they had the area cleared by 4 p.m.
DFPA officials said they would like to remind the public that fire hazards will increase under the current heat advisory and with expected afternoon windy conditions. State forest officials have issued high levels of fire danger and public use restrictions, authorities said.
DFPA officials also said that Industrial Fire Precaution Levels in the Douglas district are currently at level 2, which limit the operation of industrial equipment between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.
More information on public and industrial regulations can be found online.