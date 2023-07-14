Douglas County fire crews respond to logging operation fire

 Skip to main content
.There is a 50-60% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across southern portions of
FWZ604 late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Douglas County fire crews respond to logging operation fire

  Updated
  • 0
Douglas County fire crews respond to fire at active logging site

DRAIN, Ore. – Douglas County fire crews responded to a fire that broke out in a logging work site near Drain on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said that fire crews responded at about 2:12 p.m. on July 13 to a fire about 4.5 miles northwest of Drain and 3.5 miles of Highway 38. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire’s forward spread and the burned area was contained to 1/100 of an acre, authorities said. Fire officials said they had the area cleared by 4 p.m.

DFPA officials said they would like to remind the public that fire hazards will increase under the current heat advisory and with expected afternoon windy conditions. State forest officials have issued high levels of fire danger and public use restrictions, authorities said.

DFPA officials also said that Industrial Fire Precaution Levels in the Douglas district are currently at level 2, which limit the operation of industrial equipment between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.

More information on public and industrial regulations can be found online.

