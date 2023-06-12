Douglas County fire crews respond to weekend grass and wildland fires

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County Forest Protective Association officials said that fire crews responded to two grass and wildland fire events this past weekend.
Multiple agencies responded to a grass fire on Ferguson Lane in Days Creek on June 10 at about 4 p.m., DFPA officials said. Fire officials said that swift response led to the fire’s containment to 13.4 acres and the scene was cleared by 7:15 p.m. The fire’s cause is currently under investigation, DFPA officials said.
DFPA fire crews responded to a reported wildland fire near Roberts Creek Road and Roberts Mountain Road in Roseburg on June 11 at about 12:45 p.m., authorities said. DFPA officials said that fire crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District knocked the fire down and had the scene cleared by 1:45 p.m. The fire’s cause is under investigation, authorities said.
DFPA officials said that Douglas County’s fire season officially began on June 9, and both public and industrial use restrictions are currently in effect. Prohibited activities include debris burning and burn barrels, authorities said. ATVs and other motorized vehicles may only be operated on authorized roads and vehicles should be checked for potential spark sources for roadside vegetation, DFPA officials said.
Motorists should avoid parking on dry grass, as hot exhaust systems can quickly ignite dry fuels, authorities said. Fire officials say smoking should only be done in an enclosed vehicle with care taken to safely dispose of cigarette butts.
DFPA also recommends checking for fire restrictions before going camping and ensuring extinguished campfires are cold to the touch before leaving the area. Equipment use restrictions should also be checked before beginning yard work, DFPA officials said.
More information on fire restrictions can be found online.