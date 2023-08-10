Douglas County fire danger level raised to 'extreme', starting Saturday

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Fire danger and public use restrictions will be raised to a level of ‘extreme,’ beginning on Saturday as weather forecasts are expected to become increasingly hot and dry in the days ahead, according to Douglas Forest Protective Association officials.

DFPA officials said that the ‘extreme’ warning level, which takes effect as of 12:01 a.m. on August 12, applies to all private, public and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas district.

The Roseburg Bureau of Land Management district is included in the fire season declaration and has specific fire prevention orders or other public use restrictions on BLM-administered lands, forest officials said.

More information can be found on the Douglas Forest Protective Association and BLM websites.