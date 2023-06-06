Douglas County fire season to begin on June 9, firefighting agencies report

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – With rising temperatures and high winds already fanning some flames across Douglas County, several forestry and firefighting agencies in the area have announced the beginning of fire season.
On June 6, the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Umpqua National Forest, and Bureau of Land Management’s Roseburg District jointly announced that the 2023 fire season would officially begin on Friday, June 9. Starting on that date, all lands under the jurisdiction of those agencies would see certain fire restrictions to help prevent wildfires. Public use restrictions would also begin that day for DFPA and BLM lands, with Umpqua National Forest scheduled to implement their public use restrictions at a later date.
Numerous fire prevention measures will be in effect. Smoking will be prohibited while traveling except in vehicles on improved roads and in boats on the water. Backyard debris burning will be prohibited, and other open fires such as campfires and cook fires are prohibited except at certain campsites. Charcoal barbecues are prohibited except at homes that are free of flammable vegetation and have a means to extinguish any fire that starts. The use of fireworks, exploding targets, and tracer ammunition is banned. Motor vehicles are only allowed on improved roads that are free of flammable vegetation.