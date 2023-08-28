Douglas County firefighters attack 5.2-acre grass and timber fire near Old Highway 99

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Fire crews responded to a grass and timber fire on hilly terrain near Old Highway 99 in Roseburg on Saturday evening, according to fire officials.
Douglas Forest Protective Association officials said that the DFPA and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded at about 5:50 p.m. on August 26 to a 5.2-acre fire burning grass and timber near the 8000 block of Old Highway 99 North. Fire activity was described as slow-moving on steep terrain and heavy with dead and downed trees, DFPA officials said. Officials said the aggressive initial attack included three single-engine air tankers, an air attack, hand crews, a dozer and a water tender.
Additional resources called in to the fire on August 27 included a 20-person hand crew, fallers and tenders to assist with clearing of flammable materials from the site, the DFPA said. Fire management officials said that crews would continue mop-up work on the fire for several days, eventually transitioning into patrols for heat and smoke checks.
No homes or structures were threatened by the fire, and its cause is under investigation, the DFPA said.