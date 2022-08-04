 Skip to main content
Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation

  • Updated
McComas Creek Fire scorched timber

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.

According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.

McComas Creek Fire crews

Officials say that a logging crew helped crews clean up, and the fire was 40% mopped up by 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say crews will remain on the scene through night and day until the fire is completely cleared.

