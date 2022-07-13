Douglas County firefighters put out another brush fire

OAKLAND, Ore. -- Several rural fire districts extinguished a brush fire last night, officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.
The DFPA says crews from the DFPA, Sutherline Fire Department, Oakland Rural Fire District, Fair Oaks Rural Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Sutherlin Police Department responded to a brush fire on Rolling Ridge Road in Oakland. Officials say the fire was a quarter of an acre in size. Officials say city and rural fire crews were able to contain the fire, and the DFPA assisted with the clean-up.
Officials say the fire was found to be caused by humans. The exact circumstances of the fire’s start are still under investigation, officials say.