Douglas County firefighters put out brush fire in old burn scar

KELLOGG, Ore. – Numerous firefighting agencies in Douglas County responded to put out a fire in an old burn scar before it could develop into a major wildfire Monday morning, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.
According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 a.m. on July 31, firefighters from the Kellogg Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District and Sutherlin Fire Department responded to what was originally reported as a vehicle fire on Highway 138 near Kellogg. The DFPA said firefighters arrived to find about half an acre of grass and brush was burning in an area that was previously burned, and the fire was quickly going uphill.
Traffic on the highway was stopped and controlled by volunteer firefighters while the operation to control the fire was underway, the DFPA said. Once the spread of the fire was under control by about 6:30 a.m., the road was reopened. As of about 10 a.m. on July 31, the fire was completely contained and mop-up operations were well underway, the DFPA said.
The DFPA said some smoke may still be visible in the area as crews work to extinguish hot spots. Firefighters are still close to Highway 138, and the DFPA asks the public to be mindful of their presence and safety.