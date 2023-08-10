Douglas County firefighters put out fire at lumberyard

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A fire at a lumberyard north of Roseburg early Thursday morning was put out by firefighters and mill workers despite difficulty in reaching it, according to Douglas County firefighters.
The Douglas County Fire District no. 2 said firefighters were dispatched to a fire at Douglas County Forest Products’ facility on Del Rio Road at about 5:07 a.m. on August 10. Firefighters said they arrived to find a fire in a structure containing wood chips at the lumberyard. Firefighters said mill workers helped them get access to the fire, and they were able to put out the flames without anyone being injured.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The Douglas County Fire District no. 2 thanked all those who assisted in the incident for their help, including neighboring fire departments and Douglas County Forest Products employees