Douglas County firefighters put out four brush fires in one day

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Douglas Forest Protective Association said they handled four separate brush fires of various sizes on Wednesday, just before an increase in fire protection levels was set to go into effect.
The DFPA said they first responded to a small brush fire on North Myrtle Street in Myrtle Creek at about 1 p.m. on July 19. That fire was put out and cleared up by 2:18 p.m., but another crew from the DFPA had to respond to another brush fire on southwest Western Avenue at about 2:21 p.m. that same day. DFPA officials said they arrived to help rural fire departments put out the fire, and the scene was cleared by 3:12 p.m.
The DFPA said they responded to yet another fire behind the Flying J truck stop near Oakland at about 3:30 p.m. on the same day. Despite the fire’s proximity to the truck parking area, the fire was quickly contained and the area was cleared by 5:30 p.m.
The DFPA said they also responded to one more brush fire, a quarter-acre fire near the Rod and Gun Club in Canyonville. DFPA firefighters said they went to the scene at about 5 p.m. to find a trailer fire had ignited nearby blackberries, brush and grass. Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire and continue mop-up after a short time, and estimated that it had burned about half an acre in total. The cause of the trailer fire is still under investigation, firefighters said.
The DFPA reminds the public that fire season is in effect, fuels are dry, and fire danger is high. The DFPA strongly advises people using the forests to observe all public use restrictions.