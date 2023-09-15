Douglas County firefighters put out four human-caused fires in one day

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – As temperatures increased and conditions got drier on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association had to respond to four different human-caused brush fires on the same day.

The DFPA said the first fire they responded to on September 14 started at about 10:45 a.m. near Wards Butte Road. DFPA firefighters arrived to find a quarter-acre grass and brush fire on the shoulder of Interstate 5. However, firefighters said they were able to get the flames extinguished by 11:30 a.m. Firefighters said the grass fire was believed to have been caused by a vehicle in some way.

The DFPA and Douglas County Fire District responded to a small fire just off Heydon Road in Roseburg at about 1:45 p.m. that same day. Firefighters said they arrived to find a piece of logging equipment had caught fire, which spread to nearby brush despite the operator’s best efforts to put out the fire. The fire was put out with the help of a helicopter by 5:30 p.m., the DFPA said.

The DFPA also said they put out two burning trees near Lower Garden Valley Road in Roseburg on September 14. The details of the fire are still being investigated, but the DFPA believes it to have been human-caused.

Firefighters also dealt with a vehicle and brush fire near Tenmile at 7 p.m. that evening. Firefighters said they used ground and aerial resources to stop the fire’s spread.

Fire danger was increased to “high” throughout the lands managed by the DFPA on the same day as these four fires. The DFPA reminds everyone that fire season is still active, and fire regulations are there for everybody’s safety. More information about fire restrictions can be found at the DFPA’s website.